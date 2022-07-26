Eutelsat, OneWeb agree $3.4 bn all-share merger to rival SpaceX

Although shareholders will split the firm, the deal bears the hallmarks of a takeover by Eutelsat. OneWeb will keep its own branding and operate the low-orbit business of the combined group, which will have a primary listing in Paris. Eutelsat chairman Dominique D’Hinnin is set to be chairman of the combined entity, with his OneWeb counterpart Sunil Bharti Mittal as co-chair and vice-president. Eutelsat chief executive officer Eva Berneke will run the new group. Mittal’s Bharti Global, which owned 30% of OneWeb, will own a 19% stake in the merged entity.