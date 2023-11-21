Eutelsat OneWeb gets Indian space regulator's nod for satellite broadband services
The approval means Eutelsat OneWeb can launch commercial connectivity services as soon as spectrum allocation has been granted by the government
New Delhi: OneWeb India, part of the Bharti Group and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, has recieved approval from India's space regulator IN-SPACe to commence Eutelsat OneWeb's commercial satellite broadband services in the country.
