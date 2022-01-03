EV battery giant begins up to $10.8 billion IPO

The initial public offering is set to raise a total of roughly 10.9 trillion to 12.8 trillion Korean won, the term sheet showed, or the equivalent of about $9.2 billion to $10.8 billion. The company’s shares will start trading on the South Korean stock exchange on Jan. 27. Even at the low end of the price range, the deal would eclipse the record 4.9 trillion won that Samsung Life Insurance Co. raised in its IPO in 2010.

