EV battery swap policy stuck a year after draft

The widespread pushback by industry players against the inter-operability standards, which mandates swappable batteries with specific set of outer dimensions to avail the incentives, has stalled the release of the policy. “The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which was entrusted with formulating the specifications, was asked to not release the standards as the industry believes they are skewed towards one particular original equipment manufacturer (OEM), and standardizing the battery dimensions will involve lot of changes to the platforms that operators and OEMs have built and will not be feasible in the current business case. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, who chaired many meetings with the industry, took a decision that the interoperability standards will not be released," a senior government official close to the developments said on the condition of anonymity.

