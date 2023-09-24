EV boom triggers battle for talent in automotive sector

EV boom triggers battle for talent in automotive sector3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Industry executives said that companies are trying to attract and retain professionals skilled in battery management systems, fuel cells and core engineering with pay hikes, retention bonuses and counter-offers
NEW DELHI, MUMBAI : The race to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) market has triggered a dash for talent, as automakers and others in the ecosystem seek out experienced professionals to develop capabilities in green mobility.
