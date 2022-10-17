EV charging still has speed bumps ahead4 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 06:28 PM IST
- Despite many policy catalysts, EV-charging stocks could look stalled until the shape of the market becomes clearer
America’s EV-charging industry filled up on a fair share of government spending commitments in the past year. Yet after starting their public market debuts with a bang in 2021—many through mergers with special-purpose acquisition companies—they have lost their spark, possibly offering a more accessible price point for investors looking for exposure to electric-vehicle industry growth.