EV charging still has speed bumps ahead

The biggest risk for EVgo, however, is that fast charging stations don’t get used as much as the company might think. Its revenue depends on how frequently the chargers are used. It is tough to predict how most U.S. EV drivers’ charging habits will look; while Europe is a more mature market for chargers, James West, equity analyst at Evercore, says that it isn’t a great comparison. Not only is Europe more densely populated, but the charging market there is also unique because many companies offer free charging in their office parks as corporate perks, he noted.