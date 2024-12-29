EV financing no longer risky, says Shriram Finance's executive vice chairman Umesh Revankar
Summary
- Financing EV purchases is no longer risky, with more established players manufacturing such vehicles; besides India's zero-emission mobility ecosystem has grown, said Shriram Finance's executive vice-chairman Umesh Revankar.
Financing electric vehicle (EV) purchases is no longer risky compared to about five years ago, as more established players are now manufacturing such vehicles and the zero-emission mobility ecosystem has grown in the country, Shriram Finance's executive vice-chairman Umesh Revankar said.