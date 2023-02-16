EV maker Ather Energy mulls to install 2,500 charging stations by 2023-end
- Till now, the firm has already installed over 1,000 fast charging stations across 80 cities in the country.
To facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs, electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is mulling to install over 2,500 charging stations by 2023-end, said the firm on 16 February.
