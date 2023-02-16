To facilitate a hassle-free transition to EVs, electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy is mulling to install over 2,500 charging stations by 2023-end, said the firm on 16 February.

Till now, the firm has already installed over 1,000 fast charging stations across 80 cities in the country.

The Bengaluru-based company claims that Ather Grid (charging station) is today the biggest fast-charging network for two-wheeler EVs in the country with 60 per cent of current installations in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

"A robust charging infrastructure is one of the major drivers in accelerating faster adoption of electric vehicles. As a brand focused on building a vibrant EV ecosystem, we have made strong investments in building what is already India's largest public fast-charging network," Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Phokela said.

Apart from this, the firm is also adding Neighbourhood Charging - a charging solution focused on semi-private spaces such as apartment blocks, office, tech-parks etc.

"We stay committed to investing strategically in the space and supporting the growth of the industry," Phokela stated.

Bcked by Hero MotoCorp, Ather witnessed its best-ever monthly sales in January with deliveries of 12,419 units.

The company currently has presence across 80 cities and is looking at increasing its retail footprint to 150 centres in 100 cities by March 2023.

With agency inputs.