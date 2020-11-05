EV makers oppose GST cut on hybrid vehicles

“The auto industry is divided on this issue of hybrid and electric vehicles and this development is a further indication of that. EV manufacturers have been lobbying the government to reduce tax and increase sops for developing India as a manufacturing hub for such vehicles. For hybrid vehicle makers, the high taxes are an impediment. Hence they will try to get the taxes reduced. Otherwise launching full hybrid will be difficult," said the first person cited above. The development shows a growing divide between automakers regarding adoption of different eco-friendly technologies such as battery electric and hybrid, to replace combustion engines.