EV manufacturer Mercury EV-Tech establishes new R&D Base; stock up 190% in 6 months. Updated: 10 May 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Mercury EV-Tech, a passenger cars and utility vehicles company, has announced to establish a research and development base. Besides, it has also started battery manufacturing through its subsidiary PowerMetz Energy.
