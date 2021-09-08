India’s first independent aggregator app for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations has gone live with more than 1000 verified listings. . The free app is available on both iOS and android and the web-based one is available at www.evplugs.co.in.

The Delhi-based EV Plugs was co-founded in 2021 by Manish Narang, Kapil Narang and Ashwani Arora.

Manish Narang, co-founder, EV Plugs, said, “EV Plugs addresses the issue of EV owners effectively and we will keep updating the listings in real-time. In the future, we also plan to introduce the facility of EV owners being able to book slots at these stations through our platform and other related value-added services. Our aim is to emerge as the one-stop platform for multiple needs related to EVs for the millions of owners who will own one sooner or later."

He added, “We expect the market to be flooded with EVs across categories (2-wheeler, 4-wheeler, 3-wheeler, and HMVs) and by default EV charging stations. However, it’s going to be many decades before we reach a situation similar to diesel and petrol where one can be assured of finding one station within a few KMs in whichever part of India, excepting the remote regions."

