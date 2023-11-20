EV Push: Hyundai plans ₹700 crore battery plant by ’25
Hyundai Motor India plans to localize battery packs to reduce the prices of its electric vehicles in the country, aiming for a 20-22% EV penetration by 2030.
New Delhi: South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India is betting on localization of battery packs to be key in driving down prices of its electric vehicles in the country, top company officials said in response to global scepticism around EVs and lack of affordability being a key hindrance in their adoption.