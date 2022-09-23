EV sector seeks time to execute rules3 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 12:32 AM IST
- Industry is confident that new standards can be easily met, but feels one month is too little time to implement them
NEW DELHI : The electric vehicle industry, including battery pack manufacturers, has urged the government to extend the deadline for implementing additional safety standards mandated by a new set of automotive industry rules, industry executives said. The government had notified the new rules on 1 September, and set a 1 October deadline for companies to switch over their entire manufacturing set-up, sourcing and certifications to the far stricter set of regulations.