EV sector seeks time to execute rules

“The new EV battery standards will build customers’ confidence in electric vehicle technologies and contribute to rapid electrification. However, the changes proposed under the new amendment to AIS 156 (by way of Rev 2) are extensive and wide in scope. Achieving these changes will require redesigning, re-engineering, revalidation and re-homologation of battery packs. Further, battery makers will have to design and procure tools and new capital equipment, which will require a minimum of six months. Electric vehicles using new batteries will also be required to undergo testing, validation and redesign. Certain amendments proposed also require clarifications and modifications as well as detailed process definition," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and chief executive of Kinetic Green, and chairperson of Ficci’s EV committee. The industry has requested the ministry for adequate time to hold stakeholder consultations and to comply with the finalized standards, she added.

