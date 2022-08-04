EV transition in large cities will happen much faster than anticipated4 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:42 PM IST
- Pilots in Delhi are now testing the viability of some integrated EV solutions along certain areas
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : While economic and regulatory forces are building up in favour of electric mobility as a means of public and first- and last-mile transport, comprehensively addressing the EV ecosystem will help inspire public confidence, according to a panel of government and industry experts at the Mint Mobility Conclave 2022.