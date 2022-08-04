EV transition in large cities will happen much faster than anticipated

“When we were doing (the Grand Challenge) tender for electric buses, we got a lot more demand for buses than the number of buses for which subsidy was available from the department of heavy industries. We got demand for 5,500 buses instead of the 3,500 which was the target number given to us; that itself is evidence that there is enough demand and appetite to switch to electric buses. But there are several issues we have to work on to get to deployment—We have to work on equipping and setting up bus depots and the electrical stuff behind it, we need to work with bus manufacturers ensure they have visibility with respect to orders coming on time. It’s a long process because each of these things has to be ensured. The one thing that I would perhaps put out there and to me remains a little bit of a challenge—and I hope I’m wrong in about three-four months from now—is keeping risk mitigation in mind because the economics of the sector, the structure of the sector, may or may not be suitable for long-term, large-scale capital to stay sustained, and deliver returns," Mahua Acharya, managing director and chief executive officer, CESL, said.

