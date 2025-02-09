Even Disney is worried about the high cost of a disney vacation

“The number-one thing we hear from the millions of guests who visit our parks each year is how much a Disney vacation means to them, and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel and dining options to welcome as many families as possible, whatever their budget," said Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s Experiences division, which includes the parks, in a written statement. “We also know that in inflationary times it’s especially important to give families ways to save on their visits."