Even Healthcare raises $50 million from Khosla Ventures to expand its hospital network across Bengaluru

Managed healthcare startup Even Healthcare has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by US-based Khosla Ventures, with participation from Alpha Wave, a top executive at the company said.
“We have two hospitals running at the moment with a third going up soon,” said co-founder and chief executive Mayank Banerjee in an interview.
Mint was the first to report in July that the Bengaluru-based company was in the process of raising $50 million at a valuation of around $400 million. With the latest infusion, Even has raised a total of around $136 million.