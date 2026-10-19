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Even Healthcare raises $50 million from Khosla Ventures to expand its hospital network across Bengaluru

Rwit Ghosh
3 min read19 Oct 2026, 01:31 PM IST
Even Healthcare's revenue rose to $3.2 million in FY25 from $1 million in FY24, while losses widened to $10.7 million from $8.7 million.
Even Healthcare's revenue rose to $3.2 million in FY25 from $1 million in FY24, while losses widened to $10.7 million from $8.7 million.
Summary

Led by Khosla Ventures, the funding will help Even expand to five Bengaluru hospitals by early 2027 as healthcare startups and hospital groups look to integrate care, insurance and prevention.

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Managed healthcare startup Even Healthcare has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by US-based Khosla Ventures, with participation from Alpha Wave, a top executive at the company said.

Managed healthcare startup Even Healthcare has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by US-based Khosla Ventures, with participation from Alpha Wave, a top executive at the company said.

“We have two hospitals running at the moment with a third going up soon,” said co-founder and chief executive Mayank Banerjee in an interview.

“We have two hospitals running at the moment with a third going up soon,” said co-founder and chief executive Mayank Banerjee in an interview.

Mint was the first to report in July that the Bengaluru-based company was in the process of raising $50 million at a valuation of around $400 million. With the latest infusion, Even has raised a total of around $136 million.

Non-life insurance premiums, including health coverage, are expected to grow at an annual average rate of 13-15% in the medium term, according to PwC. Rising premiums could make consumers less likely to renew their policies due to affordability concerns. An integrated approach to healthcare is what both corporate hospital groups and startups are betting will reduce friction.

The model has several potential benefits: consumers may seek hospital care less frequently if they fall sick less often, while insurers could see fewer claims and lower payouts. This, in turn, could help ease pressure on premiums.

Also Read | Policybazaar's healthcare experiment moves beyond insurance

Hospital expansion

Even will spend most of the money on building more hospitals in Bengaluru. “The vast majority of our investment is going to be spent on hospital expansion,” Banerjee said.

The company aims to have five hospitals by the first or second quarter of 2027, so that no one in the city is more than 5 km from one.

Alongside its hospitals, Even operates clinics and a telemedicine service, all intended to reduce the need for hospital visits.

The goal is for each hospital to specialize in a particular type of care while still being able to handle 95% of cases, according to Banerjee.

“Angioplasties are extremely common so you'd be able to get them at any of our hospitals, but if you're doing a specific kind of transplant, we might ask that you come to one of our hospitals. It just might not be right next to your house.”

Banerjee founded Even Healthcare in 2021 alongside Matilde Giglio and Alessandro Ialongo. The company first raised $6.6 million in seed funding in 2021 from Khosla Ventures.

In FY25, the company's revenue grew to $3.2 million, up from $1 million a year earlier. Losses widened from $8.7 million to $10.7 million in FY25.

Also Read | Apollo’s hospital expansion, 24/7 breakeven to shape its health

Managed healthcare landscape

Even is not alone in betting on a tie-up between hospitals and insurers. Narayana Health began offering insurance in 2024 after securing approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). Its insurance arm focuses on retail and small-business customers, pairing policies with the group's clinics and subscription plans.

On its June-quarter earnings call, Narayana Health said its insurance book was still small and that losses had spiked during the quarter owing to a few large claims. Losses in Q1 FY27 stood at 20 crore compared to 6 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal. Net written premium stood at 25 crore. The company is using AI to review claims outside its preferred network and bringing more claims review in-house.

PB Health, backed by Policybazaar parent PB Fintech, plans to invest about 10,000 crore to build a network of 500 hospitals across 50 cities. Launched in 2025, it has raised about $218 million in a seed round led by General Catalyst and operates two hospitals in the National Capital Region.

PB Fintech chairman Yashish Dahiya said in an interview in September that the venture wants to move away from fee-for-service hospitals, which often mean longer admissions, towards preventive care. It will leverage PB Fintech's relationships with insurers, with management believing that insurers and hospitals should share aligned financial incentives.

Also Read | How ‘unlimited’ is your health policy?
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Topics

    Meet the Author

    Rwit Ghosh

    Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

    l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

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    Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeCompaniesNewsEven Healthcare raises $50 million from Khosla Ventures to expand its hospital network across Bengaluru

    Even Healthcare raises $50 million from Khosla Ventures to expand its hospital network across Bengaluru

    Rwit Ghosh
    3 min read19 Oct 2026, 01:31 PM IST
    Even Healthcare's revenue rose to $3.2 million in FY25 from $1 million in FY24, while losses widened to $10.7 million from $8.7 million.
    Even Healthcare's revenue rose to $3.2 million in FY25 from $1 million in FY24, while losses widened to $10.7 million from $8.7 million.
    Summary

    Led by Khosla Ventures, the funding will help Even expand to five Bengaluru hospitals by early 2027 as healthcare startups and hospital groups look to integrate care, insurance and prevention.

    Gift this article

    Managed healthcare startup Even Healthcare has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by US-based Khosla Ventures, with participation from Alpha Wave, a top executive at the company said.

    Managed healthcare startup Even Healthcare has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by US-based Khosla Ventures, with participation from Alpha Wave, a top executive at the company said.

    “We have two hospitals running at the moment with a third going up soon,” said co-founder and chief executive Mayank Banerjee in an interview.

    “We have two hospitals running at the moment with a third going up soon,” said co-founder and chief executive Mayank Banerjee in an interview.

    Mint was the first to report in July that the Bengaluru-based company was in the process of raising $50 million at a valuation of around $400 million. With the latest infusion, Even has raised a total of around $136 million.

    Non-life insurance premiums, including health coverage, are expected to grow at an annual average rate of 13-15% in the medium term, according to PwC. Rising premiums could make consumers less likely to renew their policies due to affordability concerns. An integrated approach to healthcare is what both corporate hospital groups and startups are betting will reduce friction.

    The model has several potential benefits: consumers may seek hospital care less frequently if they fall sick less often, while insurers could see fewer claims and lower payouts. This, in turn, could help ease pressure on premiums.

    Also Read | Policybazaar's healthcare experiment moves beyond insurance

    Hospital expansion

    Even will spend most of the money on building more hospitals in Bengaluru. “The vast majority of our investment is going to be spent on hospital expansion,” Banerjee said.

    The company aims to have five hospitals by the first or second quarter of 2027, so that no one in the city is more than 5 km from one.

    Alongside its hospitals, Even operates clinics and a telemedicine service, all intended to reduce the need for hospital visits.

    The goal is for each hospital to specialize in a particular type of care while still being able to handle 95% of cases, according to Banerjee.

    “Angioplasties are extremely common so you'd be able to get them at any of our hospitals, but if you're doing a specific kind of transplant, we might ask that you come to one of our hospitals. It just might not be right next to your house.”

    Banerjee founded Even Healthcare in 2021 alongside Matilde Giglio and Alessandro Ialongo. The company first raised $6.6 million in seed funding in 2021 from Khosla Ventures.

    In FY25, the company's revenue grew to $3.2 million, up from $1 million a year earlier. Losses widened from $8.7 million to $10.7 million in FY25.

    Also Read | Apollo’s hospital expansion, 24/7 breakeven to shape its health

    Managed healthcare landscape

    Even is not alone in betting on a tie-up between hospitals and insurers. Narayana Health began offering insurance in 2024 after securing approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). Its insurance arm focuses on retail and small-business customers, pairing policies with the group's clinics and subscription plans.

    On its June-quarter earnings call, Narayana Health said its insurance book was still small and that losses had spiked during the quarter owing to a few large claims. Losses in Q1 FY27 stood at 20 crore compared to 6 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal. Net written premium stood at 25 crore. The company is using AI to review claims outside its preferred network and bringing more claims review in-house.

    PB Health, backed by Policybazaar parent PB Fintech, plans to invest about 10,000 crore to build a network of 500 hospitals across 50 cities. Launched in 2025, it has raised about $218 million in a seed round led by General Catalyst and operates two hospitals in the National Capital Region.

    PB Fintech chairman Yashish Dahiya said in an interview in September that the venture wants to move away from fee-for-service hospitals, which often mean longer admissions, towards preventive care. It will leverage PB Fintech's relationships with insurers, with management believing that insurers and hospitals should share aligned financial incentives.

    Also Read | How ‘unlimited’ is your health policy?
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Rwit Ghosh

      Rwit is a correspondent at Mint covering India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem and the venture capitaRead more

      l and private equity firms that back them. Sitting out of Bengaluru, he writes on the new-age tech businesses that the city and the rest of the country seems to continuously be birthing.<br><br> While Rwit’s interests lie in covering the new wave of deeptech, AI, SaaS and consumer tech businesses, he’ll write on consumer brands and fintech (if someone repeatedly explains these sectors to him).<br><br> When he’s not scrolling through the Indian startup forums on Reddit, Rwit is usually trying to figure out early signs of what’s to come next in the ecosystem. As a result, he’s been early to spot trends like VCs becoming more active in backing deeptech, funding bottlenecks for agentic AI startups and a potential revival in edtech through AI. <br><br>Prior to his ongoing stint at Mint, Rwit worked at NDTV Profit as a social media producer while also working on his own stories for the TV channel after he graduated from the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. <br><br>When he’s not working on stories, he can be found trying to figure out where he should go to eat next in Bengaluru, or what his next tattoo should look like. If you see him in the wild, you should ask him how he pronounces his name. He’s definitely not tired of being asked about it.

      Read Less
      Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeCompaniesNewsEven Healthcare raises $50 million from Khosla Ventures to expand its hospital network across Bengaluru
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