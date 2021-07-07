A preliminary deal was struck late last month between the owner and insurers of the Ever Given and the SCA called for about $200 million in compensation, according to people familiar with the deal. But Egyptian media has said the amount is much higher and the deal also includes a tug boat, which Mr. Rabie said Wednesday was a gift from the shipowner for the SCA’s efforts during the crisis. The shipowner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. of Japan, the ship’s charterer, Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp., and its technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, declined to comment on the deal’s terms at the time.