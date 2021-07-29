Ever Given, the ship that blocked the Suez, makes it to port

The Ever Given’s troubles added to a series of events that had wreaked havoc on the world’s supply lines this year. A global chip shortage has beleaguered the auto industry. A cold snap in Texas hit plastics production. Containers, the metal boxes in which shippers pack goods for transport by sea, were already in short supply before the Ever Given scrambled the careful choreography that goes into making sure those boxes get to where they need to be.

