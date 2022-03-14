NEW DELHI: Battery company Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) has released its new television commercial with its 30-year-old 'Give Me Red' tagline.

The company said the core idea behind the communication was to reiterate the fact that 'Give Me Red' always epitomised high energy and exhilaration. The commercial starts with a young, decked-up bride-to-be who takes a surprise plunge into marriage by jumping off a plane. The girl is shown skydiving onto the marriage venue in all her wedding finery. The crowd greets her with both surprise and excitement as she lands. The ad has been directed by Rediffusion Brand Solutions and was first aired last week.

Anil Bajaj, business head for the battery and torch business for the firm said the brand had always stood for the younger generation breaking traditional moulds of thinking. "The latest commercial is fun and has, both, a bit of surprise and incredulity while it also has endearment and brand proximity. The energy, enthusiasm and drive of the youth to be “NOT just Ready, but Eveready" for everything is captured in this campaign," he said.

Trilok Singh, general manager marketing for the company added that the magic of the campaign's slogan was to open to new interpretations and executions for every new consumer. "From the grunge look of the 90s to the current execution of a different kind of metrosexuality, 'Give Me Red' has adapted, yet changed. The messaging and the portrayal of the brand has constantly evolved."

Sandeep Goyal, managing director of Rediffusion Brand Solutions that remade the campaign said the ad agency had been part of the 30 year journey of the 'Give Me Red' creative thought. "The skydiving bride is the new hero. She is spunky and she is the new consumer – expressive and outwardly directed while being immensely self-confident and self-willed."

The new TVC will be seen across electronic channels during the months of March and April 2022.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the India lithium-ion battery market was valued at $1.66 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach $4.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.23% during the forecast period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.