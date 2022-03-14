Eveready launches new 'Give Me Red' campaign

The company said the core idea behind the communication was to reiterate the fact that 'Give Me Red' always epitomised high energy and exhilaration. The commercial starts with a young, decked-up bride-to-be who takes a surprise plunge into marriage by jumping off a plane. The girl is shown skydiving onto the marriage venue in all her wedding finery. The crowd greets her with both surprise and excitement as she lands. The ad has been directed by Rediffusion Brand Solutions and was first aired last week.