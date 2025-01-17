Everest Group appoints Jimit Arora to replace Peter Bendor-Samuel as new CEO

Everest Group, a global research and analysis firm, appointed Jimit Arora as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to a press release.

Jimit Arora is set to replace Peter Bendor-Samuel, who served as the founder and CEO of the firm since 1991, effective February 1, 2025. The Dallas, United States-based firm also said Peter Bendor-Samuel will now take the role of Founder and Executive Chairman of the company.

“Peter will continue to actively contribute to the firm’s strategic vision and evolution, but his primary focus will be on working closely alongside the firm's clients to help navigate the complexity of the global sourcing and technology landscape, as well as dedicating time to the ongoing development of Everest Group’s market-leading research and insights,” said the Everest Group in the release.

Jimit Arora has served more than two decades in the company. He was positioned as the Managing Partner for the research firm since Janaury 2024, before his CEO announcement.

Arora's role involved heading the company's enterprise services practices, guiding a team of analysts dedicated to addressing the needs of Fortune 500 firms, and providing guidance to the world’s leading organizations, according to the company data.

“It’s been my life’s privilege to have built Everest Group into the company that it is today. But this business is more than me, and it is exceptional because of our members, and importantly because of the expertise of our leading analysts and researchers,” said Peter Bendor-Samuel in the statement.

Highlighting his ambition for Everest Group's future, Peter Bendor-Samuel also discussed a “clear and exciting succession plan” for transitioning the CEO responsibilities to Arora.

“I am as ambitious for the future of Everest Group today as I was when I first started the company, and it is precisely for this reason that we have been working behind the scenes to ensure we have a clear and exciting succession plan in place for me to transition my CEO responsibilities over to Jimit,” said the outgoing CEO.