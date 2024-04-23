Everest says spice mixes are ‘safe for consumption' after regulator order in Singapore, ban in Hong Kong
This comes after Singaporean authorities directed an importer to recall a product for inspection, and Hong Kong banned sale of the product due to cancer risk concerns. Indian food authorities have also initiated quality checks on Everest products.
Everest Food Products, manufacturer of popular spice mixes on April 23 reassured consumers that its products remain safe for consumption.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message