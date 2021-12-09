Evergrande declared in default for the first time as massive restructuring looms

The development marks the beginning of the end for the sprawling real estate empire started 25 years ago by founder Hui Ka Yan, setting off a lengthy battle over who gets paid from what remains. It also poses a challenge to the Chinese government’s efforts to prevent a debt crisis in the property sector from sparking broader contagion. Authorities have scored some successes, with markets taking the most recent developer debt stumbles in their stride after a reserve-ratio cut announced by the central bank on Monday.

