Chinese financial regulators summoned senior executives of troubled real-estate developer China Evergrande Group to a meeting on Thursday, and said the company needs to resolve its debt issues without destabilizing the property and financial markets.

Representatives of the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission attended the meeting with Evergrande, which is the country’s largest developer by contracted sales and its largest junk-bond issuer.

The regulators said in a brief statement that Evergrande’s industry-leading position means the company needs to ensure the real-estate market remains stable and healthy, and that it shouldn’t harm China’s broader financial stability.

They said Evergrande needs to defuse its debt risks, and told the company to be truthful in its disclosures and not disseminate false information. Evergrande didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Evergrande, which is controlled by billionaire businessman Hui Ka Yan, is at the epicenter of a confidence crisis among investors that hold its bonds and the debt securities of other heavily indebted Chinese real-estate companies.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of the Shenzhen-headquartered real-estate conglomerate have plunged this year, and its U.S. dollar bonds are trading at deeply distressed levels. The contagion has spread to other companies’ junk bonds, sending their yields soaring. Evergrande reported having $88 billion in outstanding interest-bearing onshore and offshore debt as of June, and recently said it is trying to sell more assets to alleviate a liquidity crunch.

The terse statement from Chinese regulators on Thursday about Evergrande contrasted with the events involving another large troubled company, China Huarong Asset Management Co., the previous day.

Huarong, a state-owned financial institution whose bond prices had also tumbled in recent months, said it expects to receive a capital infusion from five other state-owned firms and is not planning a debt restructuring. Prices of its U.S. dollar bonds jumped on the news, as investors applauded the government’s implicit support that will help Huarong avoid a messy default.

Evergrande, which isn’t state-owned, hasn’t received such support. Its shares on Thursday fell 4.8% and closed at a multiyear low and some of its bond prices fell or remained at prices that indicate investors expect a high likelihood of default.

“The central government is highly concerned about Evergrande’s debt problem, given it concerns systemic stability," said Li Gen, chief executive officer of Beijing BG Capital Management Ltd., an asset manager that focuses on credit investments. “The regulators are trying their best to avoid a worst-case scenario," he said, referring to a default that sparks a big selloff across the financial markets.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.