Evergrande executives summoned to meeting with China’s financial regulators

The Hong Kong-listed shares of the Shenzhen-headquartered real-estate conglomerate have plunged this year, and its U.S. dollar bonds are trading at deeply distressed levels. The contagion has spread to other companies’ junk bonds, sending their yields soaring. Evergrande reported having $88 billion in outstanding interest-bearing onshore and offshore debt as of June, and recently said it is trying to sell more assets to alleviate a liquidity crunch.