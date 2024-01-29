Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after talks with top creditors break down

Chinese property developer Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after its overseas creditors failed to reach an 11th-hour deal this weekend to restructure the sprawling real-estate company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the company and its top creditors kicked off last week over a new plan that would have allowed the company to continue its operations, the people familiar said.

Without a deal, a group of Evergrande’s creditors’ plan to support an existing petition to liquidate the company at a winding-up hearing on Monday in Hong Kong, the people familiar said.

Evergrande’s liquidation is likely to send another shock wave through the Chinese real-estate industry that already has seen dozens of developers collapse over the past two years as banks pulled back funding and property values underwent a sharp correction.

Saddled with some $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande stopped paying its debts over two years ago and has been negotiating a restructuring with its creditors ever since.

The real estate giant faced a Monday deadline to come up with a comprehensive plan to restructure the company’s billions in defaulted debt or face a court order that would give creditors control over Evergrande’s parent company and allow them to liquidate all of its businesses. The group of Evergrande’s creditors plan to support an existing petition to liquidate the company at the winding-up hearing, the people familiar with the matter said.

If the judge approves the petition, then the court will appoint a liquidator for Evergrande’s parent company. The liquidator will be empowered to take over all of Evergrande’s subsidiaries around the world, including in China, and sell the company’s assets to repay its debt.

Already, much of Evergrande’s assets have been sold, seized by creditors, or frozen by Chinese courts. The developer’s dollar bonds were bid below 2 cents on the dollar on Friday.

One unresolved issue would be the reach of the Hong Kong liquidator’s legal power in mainland China. Courts in China have recently started to recognize the legal authority of liquidators from jurisdictions like Hong Kong, where Evergrande’s parent company is listed. In 2022, a Shenzhen court recognized a Hong Kong court-appointed liquidator’s authority in the reorganization of Samson Paper.

Evergrande’s winding-up hearing has been pushed back multiple times since Top Shine Global, one of Evergrande’s offshore creditors, filed a petition to liquidate the company in June 2022. Chinese regulators blocked an earlier restructuring deal after they barred Evergrande from issuing new securities, which was a key feature of the plan.

Evergrande’s default was a watershed moment for the Chinese real-estate industry and fueled a liquidity crisis in the sector. Since then, more than 50 developers have defaulted on their debts, and thousands of people in the sector have lost their jobs.

Sunac China, another large developer that defaulted on its debt, wrapped up its restructuring late last year, providing a road map for peers. Sunac received approval from investors holding 98.3% of its foreign bonds.

The crisis has dealt a blow to China’s economy. The real-estate sector and related industries used to be a major driver for the country’s economic growth and contributed to around a quarter of its gross domestic product. The industry is now dragging down the economy and China’s real estate slump looks set to drag on for years.

New data on the sector’s 2023 performance showed a desperate picture, and economists say the downturn—now in its fourth year—is about to get worse.

Sales of newly built homes in China fell 6% last year, returning to a level not seen since 2016, according to China’s statistics bureau. Prices are also falling, even in the country’s wealthiest cities. Chinese local governments have lost a major source of revenue as land sales plummeted.

Write to Alexander Saeedy at alexander.saeedy@wsj.com and Rebecca Feng at rebecca.feng@wsj.com