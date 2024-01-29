Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after talks with top creditors break down
Summary
- Negotiations to prevent the breakup of the company didn’t lead to a deal over the weekend, people familiar with the matter said
Chinese property developer Evergrande faces imminent liquidation after its overseas creditors failed to reach an 11th-hour deal this weekend to restructure the sprawling real-estate company, according to people familiar with the matter.
