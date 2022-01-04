Evergrande gets a new reason to worry

More broadly, China’s housing market remains in the doldrums. In December, contracted sales for 24 major property developers fell 31% from a year earlier, according to Morgan Stanley. There are signs that the market is stabilizing as Beijing has started to ease policy, especially for developers with lower leverage: On a month-on-month basis, contracted sales grew 15% last month. But companies that had overextended themselves, such as Evergrande, still seem to be out of luck.