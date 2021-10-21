Evergrande is struggling to sell homes—and its assets

This worry highlights just how difficult unwinding Evergrande will be. Suppliers and business partners will want to make sure they are paid in cash, and that any projects or assets they acquire—even good ones—can collect on receivables from related parties. Home buyers are also hesitant to buy from Evergrande given that apartments in China are usually sold a few years before they are delivered. But Evergrande is fast running out of any avenues to raise cash.