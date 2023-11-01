Evergrande proposes offshore creditors get 30% equity stake in subsidiaries
The property firm's offshore bondholders holding about $19 billion of debt are likely to take a major haircut on their investments if they agree to the new terms
China Evergrande has proposed a new debt restructuring plan for offshore bondholders, offering to swap their debts into about a 30% equity stake in each of the developer's two Hong Kong-listed subsidiaries, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message