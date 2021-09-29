Evergrande to raise $1.5 billion by selling bank stake to state-owned firm

Evergrande said Wednesday that one of its units plans to sell nearly 20% of Shengjing Bank Co., which is based the Liaoning province city of Shenyang, to a company whose owners include the local branch of China’s State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission as well as the local and provincial governments. The transaction would make the state-owned company the bank’s largest shareholder.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}