Evergrande's 99% bond wipeout hands hedge funds a harsh lesson on China
China Evergrande Group's defaulted offshore bonds are trading at just 1 cent on the dollar following a Hong Kong court order for the company's liquidation, highlighting the dangers of trying to bargain with the Communist Party.
From afar, China Evergrande Group had all the makings of a killer distressed-debt trade: $19 billion in defaulted offshore bonds; $242 billion in assets; and a government that appeared determined to prop up the country’s faltering property market. So US and European hedge funds piled into the debt, envisioning big payouts to juice their returns.