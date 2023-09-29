Evergrande's billionaire chairman Hui Ka Yan is accused of crimes; stocks remain suspended: What we know so far
China Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yan is under suspicion of criminal activities, adding to legal troubles for the real estate magnate.
The China Evergrande Group has announced that its billionaire chairman, Hui Ka Yan, is under suspicion of being involved in criminal activities. This adds to the legal troubles faced by the real estate magnate, whose heavily indebted conglomerate has caused significant financial losses for investors, homeowners and suppliers.