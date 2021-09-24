Evergrande’s EV unit stops salary of employees, factory suppliers

The financial stress of Evergrande’s parent has reached epic proportions in recent weeks, prompting some to describe the potential contagion as China’s Lehman moment considering risks associated with Evergrande are threatening to freeze global credit markets. The giant real estate developer, whose assets also span banks and media businesses, is $300 billion in debt and widely expected to default on bond payments. Whether Beijing will engineer a resolution rather than allowing a chaotic collapse into bankruptcy is something investors around the world are now watching.