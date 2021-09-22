Evergrande’s struggles reflect China’s efforts to rein in multiyear debt boom

If this ultimately funnels credit to more productive uses, that would be positive for Chinese growth in the long run. Yet Beijing is undermining that prospect through its simultaneous expansion of state control of the economy. Regulators have clipped the wings of tech companies involved in online payments, videogames, ride-sharing and education. Those are only the most visible part of a broader campaign by President Xi Jinping to rein in market forces, steer the flow of capital and restrict how entrepreneurs and investors make profits. Big, successful private companies are being forced to make large “charitable contributions" to Beijing’s preferred causes, sell shares to state investment funds and put state officials on their boards.