NEW DELHI : Evergreen Club, an online community for older adults, has started a fitness challenge trend with actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman and his mother Usha Soman. The duo, through the online community, will promote the importance of health and fitness among the elderly by starting a challenge on social media platforms.

The model-cum-actor will encourage younger people to take cognizance of the health and well-being of the senior citizens at their homes.

Soman said that there is no right age to start a fitness journey and that his mother for instance, is also a fitness enthusiast like him. Soman urged the elderly to be conscious about their own physical and mental health as well. In the video, the duo is seen performing squats and encouraging viewers to learn simple exercises from homes.

Evergreen Club associated as the Wellness Partner for The Unity Run, where Soman embarked on a solo run from Mumbai to The Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadia in Gujarat to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day in August this year.

By associating with The Unity Run, the club aims to encourage older adults to adopt a healthier lifestyle and take care of their wellness from the comfort of their homes. The website also offers hobby classes, courses and gaming session etc., for the elderly.

Last month, Evergreen Club had raised an undisclosed seed funding from RPG Ventures, the venture-capital arm of the Indian industrial conglomerate RPG Group. The website is a curated initiative by Seniority, an online shopping destination for senior citizens.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.