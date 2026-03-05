Eversource back in fray for BluSmart assets as insolvency process unfolds

Eversource's interest in BluSmart has surfaced earlier as well. In April 2025, when the Gensol-BluSmart case was unravelling, reports said the firm was emerging as a frontrunner to acquire BluSmart in a deal that could reach up to ₹1,200 crore. However, the talks failed to materialize, with NDTV Profit later reporting that there was nothing happening on the Eversource front at the time, citing people aware of the matter.