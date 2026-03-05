MUMBAI: Eversource Capital appears to be back in the fray for electric vehicle ride-hailing startup BluSmart Mobility, with the climate-focused private equity firm now interested in acquiring the company’s assets under insolvency proceedings, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
Eversource back in fray for BluSmart assets as insolvency process unfolds
SummaryEversource Capital is eyeing BluSmart Mobility’s assets as the EV ride-hailing startup undergoes insolvency proceedings.
