Eversource Capital looks to raise $100 mn for smart meter business
Summary
- The smart meter sector is expected to attract rising investor interest given the continued growth India’s power network
Eversource Capital is in talks with large family offices and institutional investors to raise $100 million for its smart meter platform, three people familiar with the matter said.
