Eversource Capital looks to raise $100 mn for smart meter business

Data gathered as part of the two-way communication in a smart metering solution helps utilities improve load forecasting, which will help them in optimizing their power procurement and reduce the cost of power supply, the minister said. It would help in reducing the gap between average cost of supply and average revenue realized, and average transmission and commercial losses, along with capturing the consumption pattern and provide real-time information to consumers to plan their electricity usage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}