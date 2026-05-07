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Everstone Capital acquires Germany’s Qlar Group in $150-200 million deal

Priyamvada C
2 min read7 May 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Qlar employs about 417 people in India and operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram.
Qlar employs about 417 people in India and operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram.
Summary

The acquisition underscores Singapore-based Everstone’s push to back global manufacturing and engineering businesses with significant operations in India and Asia.

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MUMBAI: Private equity firm Everstone Capital has acquired Germany-based industrial equipment maker Qlar Group from Blackstone, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

MUMBAI: Private equity firm Everstone Capital has acquired Germany-based industrial equipment maker Qlar Group from Blackstone, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

While the companies did not disclose financial details, the transaction is estimated to be worth $150-200 million, including equity and debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

While the companies did not disclose financial details, the transaction is estimated to be worth $150-200 million, including equity and debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The acquisition underscores Singapore-based Everstone’s push to back global manufacturing and engineering businesses with significant operations in India and Asia. Qlar derives about 25% of its revenue from India, the person said.

Also Read | Carlyle buys majority stake in Knack, Equalize to create RCM platform

“Qlar is a differentiated industrial technology platform with a strong global footprint and deep engineering capabilities,” said Avnish Mehra, vice chairman, private equity at Everstone Capital, adding that the company’s operations in India and Asia position it to benefit from competitive manufacturing and proximity to high-growth markets.

“We see a clear opportunity to build on these strengths, supported by our cross-border experience and network, to drive disciplined and sustainable growth,” he added.

Growth strategy

Everstone said it will partner with Qlar’s management team to strengthen market access and commercial capabilities while expanding the company’s portfolio of lower-carbon and circular material-processing solutions. The firm also plans to grow Qlar’s aftermarket and services business, which supports customers across its installed base, according to the statement.

Founded in Germany, Qlar provides material handling and processing equipment for industries including mining, food packaging, metals and cement.

Also Read | Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

The company serves sectors including cement, steel, chemicals and performance materials, railways, mining and food, and operates production sites across India, China, Germany, the UK and the Czech Republic.

Qlar employs about 417 people in India and operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram. Under Everstone’s ownership, Qlar will continue to operate under its existing brand and organisational structure.

Everstone said Qlar would benefit from its experience in building global businesses that leverage Asia’s manufacturing base, engineering talent and operating efficiencies.

“We are confident that Everstone’s experience in supporting engineering-led, international businesses will help us execute our strategy and strengthen our purpose of driving sustainable transformation within our industries, while continuing to be a reliable partner to customers worldwide,” said Jörg Ulrich, chief executive, Qlar Group.

Unison Asia and Barclays were advisors to Everstone Capital on the transaction.

Also Read | Alvarez & Marsal to scale up India corporate finance team amid deal surge
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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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HomeCompaniesNewsEverstone Capital acquires Germany’s Qlar Group in $150-200 million deal

Everstone Capital acquires Germany’s Qlar Group in $150-200 million deal

Priyamvada C
2 min read7 May 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Qlar employs about 417 people in India and operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram.
Qlar employs about 417 people in India and operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram.
Summary

The acquisition underscores Singapore-based Everstone’s push to back global manufacturing and engineering businesses with significant operations in India and Asia.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Private equity firm Everstone Capital has acquired Germany-based industrial equipment maker Qlar Group from Blackstone, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

MUMBAI: Private equity firm Everstone Capital has acquired Germany-based industrial equipment maker Qlar Group from Blackstone, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

While the companies did not disclose financial details, the transaction is estimated to be worth $150-200 million, including equity and debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

While the companies did not disclose financial details, the transaction is estimated to be worth $150-200 million, including equity and debt, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The acquisition underscores Singapore-based Everstone’s push to back global manufacturing and engineering businesses with significant operations in India and Asia. Qlar derives about 25% of its revenue from India, the person said.

Also Read | Carlyle buys majority stake in Knack, Equalize to create RCM platform

“Qlar is a differentiated industrial technology platform with a strong global footprint and deep engineering capabilities,” said Avnish Mehra, vice chairman, private equity at Everstone Capital, adding that the company’s operations in India and Asia position it to benefit from competitive manufacturing and proximity to high-growth markets.

“We see a clear opportunity to build on these strengths, supported by our cross-border experience and network, to drive disciplined and sustainable growth,” he added.

Growth strategy

Everstone said it will partner with Qlar’s management team to strengthen market access and commercial capabilities while expanding the company’s portfolio of lower-carbon and circular material-processing solutions. The firm also plans to grow Qlar’s aftermarket and services business, which supports customers across its installed base, according to the statement.

Founded in Germany, Qlar provides material handling and processing equipment for industries including mining, food packaging, metals and cement.

Also Read | Milky Mist raises ₹482 crore in pre-IPO round led by Temasek arm

The company serves sectors including cement, steel, chemicals and performance materials, railways, mining and food, and operates production sites across India, China, Germany, the UK and the Czech Republic.

Qlar employs about 417 people in India and operates manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Gurugram. Under Everstone’s ownership, Qlar will continue to operate under its existing brand and organisational structure.

Everstone said Qlar would benefit from its experience in building global businesses that leverage Asia’s manufacturing base, engineering talent and operating efficiencies.

“We are confident that Everstone’s experience in supporting engineering-led, international businesses will help us execute our strategy and strengthen our purpose of driving sustainable transformation within our industries, while continuing to be a reliable partner to customers worldwide,” said Jörg Ulrich, chief executive, Qlar Group.

Unison Asia and Barclays were advisors to Everstone Capital on the transaction.

Also Read | Alvarez & Marsal to scale up India corporate finance team amid deal surge
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsEverstone Capital acquires Germany’s Qlar Group in $150-200 million deal
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