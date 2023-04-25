PE firms eye digital tech biz MediaMint1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Founded in 2010, MediaMint has previously never raised capital. It has over 1,300 employees and offers video and mobile advertising services to advertising agencies, publishers, and platforms, according to its website.
MUMBAI : Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in digital marketing and information technology services business Vuchi Media Pvt Ltd which runs MediaMint, two people aware of the development said.
