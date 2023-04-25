MUMBAI : Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to acquire a controlling stake in digital marketing and information technology services business Vuchi Media Pvt Ltd which runs MediaMint, two people aware of the development said.

Other investors are also in the fray, one of the people cited above said, though their names could not be ascertained. Talks have progressed beyond the diligence stage, the people cited above said.

The deal size could be upwards of $100 million, the people cited above said.

Spokespersons for Everstone Capital and MediaMint declined to comment.

MediaMint hired an investment bank to sell the business after its previous transaction with Brightcom Group fell through.

In 2021, Brightcom Group said it had acquired MediaMint in a ₹566 crore cash and stock transaction, however this was called off in September 2022. Since then, Brightcom has been mired in challenges.

On 13 April, the markets regulator Sebi said the Brightcom group had made several financial and audit misstatements running up to ₹1,300 crore.

“This time around the company ran a formal sale process to ensure closure," the first person in the know said.

MediaMint was scheduled to report sales of ₹ 187 crore in FY22, according to a regulatory filing. In FY21, company reported net sales of ₹96.3 crore, over profits of ₹15.4 crore, according to VCCEdge, the data platform of HT Media, which publishes Mint.

Founded in 2010, MediaMint has previously never raised capital. Its clients include Pinterest, New York Times, Netflix, Cox Automotive, and Expedia, among others, according to previous statements to the media. It has over 1,300 employees and offers video and mobile advertising services to advertising agencies, publishers, and platforms, according to its website.

Everstone Capital has invested across digital technology and IT services businesses.

It was invested in Everise, a customer experience solutions and tech business which it sold to Brookfield in 2020. It was also invested in Acqueon (Servion Group), a customer interaction management firm.

