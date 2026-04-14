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Everstone invests $270 million in Apothecon Group for a significant stake

Jessica Jani
2 min read14 Apr 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Private equity firms have increasingly been investing in Indian companies with speciality and complex drug development and manufacturing capabilities.
Private equity firms have increasingly been investing in Indian companies with speciality and complex drug development and manufacturing capabilities.
Summary

Everstone said it will focus on accelerating the company’s product pipeline, expanding its commercial reach into new geographies, and pursuing complementary acquisitions.

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MUMBAI: Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone Capital will invest close to $270 million for a significant stake in Apothecon Group, which includes India-based Apothecon and US-based Navinta, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

MUMBAI: Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone Capital will invest close to $270 million for a significant stake in Apothecon Group, which includes India-based Apothecon and US-based Navinta, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The combined platform is a regulated-markets-focused speciality formulations business with in-house formulation capabilities and captive active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing. It has a diversified commercial presence across the US, Europe and other international markets.

The combined platform is a regulated-markets-focused speciality formulations business with in-house formulation capabilities and captive active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing. It has a diversified commercial presence across the US, Europe and other international markets.

Apothecon was founded in 2003 by industry veterans Mahendra Patel, former chief scientific officer at Sandoz and co-founder of Invamed (later acquired by Sandoz), and Joe Renner, former chief operating officer of Sandoz and chairman of Zydus US. The group has a diversified and expanding portfolio spanning injectables, oral solids, and other dosage forms. It also has in-house capabilities in complex chemistry and a manufacturing and R&D platform across the US and India, compliant with regulated-market standards.

Also Read | Everstone-backed Subway India eyes $150 million IPO

Patel will continue as chairman, while Everstone will appoint Puncham Mukim and Arjun Oberoi as its nominees to the board.

Everstone said it will focus on accelerating the company’s product pipeline, expanding its commercial reach into new geographies, and pursuing complementary acquisitions. The founding promoters will retain a meaningful stake in the business, the companies said.

Waymade Capital, Apothecon’s European partner, also participated in the transaction through its investment vehicle.

Sector bet

This marks Everstone’s latest investment in Indian pharma and healthcare. It has previously invested in Rubicon Research, Slayback Pharma, Softgel Healthcare, Integris Medtech, Sahyadri Hospitals and OmniActive Health, among others.

Also Read | Nuvama PE arm ramps up manufacturing focus, pours ₹200 cr in Val-Met Engineering

Private equity firms have increasingly been investing in Indian companies with speciality and complex drug development and manufacturing capabilities, as markets for several generics are expected to open over the next four to five years, unlocking value for domestic drugmakers.

“With its own manufacturing facilities, the company (Apothecon Group) has built a resilient and self-reliant business model…This investment adds to Everstone Capital’s history of building and scaling healthcare and pharmaceutical businesses globally," Atul Kapur, co-founder and chief investment officer at Everstone Group, said in a statement.

Also Read | SILA raises $100 million from PE firm Permira to fund expansion plans
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Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsEverstone invests $270 million in Apothecon Group for a significant stake

Everstone invests $270 million in Apothecon Group for a significant stake

Jessica Jani
2 min read14 Apr 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Private equity firms have increasingly been investing in Indian companies with speciality and complex drug development and manufacturing capabilities.
Private equity firms have increasingly been investing in Indian companies with speciality and complex drug development and manufacturing capabilities.
Summary

Everstone said it will focus on accelerating the company’s product pipeline, expanding its commercial reach into new geographies, and pursuing complementary acquisitions.

Gift this article

MUMBAI: Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone Capital will invest close to $270 million for a significant stake in Apothecon Group, which includes India-based Apothecon and US-based Navinta, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

MUMBAI: Singapore-based private equity firm Everstone Capital will invest close to $270 million for a significant stake in Apothecon Group, which includes India-based Apothecon and US-based Navinta, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The combined platform is a regulated-markets-focused speciality formulations business with in-house formulation capabilities and captive active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing. It has a diversified commercial presence across the US, Europe and other international markets.

The combined platform is a regulated-markets-focused speciality formulations business with in-house formulation capabilities and captive active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing. It has a diversified commercial presence across the US, Europe and other international markets.

Apothecon was founded in 2003 by industry veterans Mahendra Patel, former chief scientific officer at Sandoz and co-founder of Invamed (later acquired by Sandoz), and Joe Renner, former chief operating officer of Sandoz and chairman of Zydus US. The group has a diversified and expanding portfolio spanning injectables, oral solids, and other dosage forms. It also has in-house capabilities in complex chemistry and a manufacturing and R&D platform across the US and India, compliant with regulated-market standards.

Also Read | Everstone-backed Subway India eyes $150 million IPO

Patel will continue as chairman, while Everstone will appoint Puncham Mukim and Arjun Oberoi as its nominees to the board.

Everstone said it will focus on accelerating the company’s product pipeline, expanding its commercial reach into new geographies, and pursuing complementary acquisitions. The founding promoters will retain a meaningful stake in the business, the companies said.

Waymade Capital, Apothecon’s European partner, also participated in the transaction through its investment vehicle.

Sector bet

This marks Everstone’s latest investment in Indian pharma and healthcare. It has previously invested in Rubicon Research, Slayback Pharma, Softgel Healthcare, Integris Medtech, Sahyadri Hospitals and OmniActive Health, among others.

Also Read | Nuvama PE arm ramps up manufacturing focus, pours ₹200 cr in Val-Met Engineering

Private equity firms have increasingly been investing in Indian companies with speciality and complex drug development and manufacturing capabilities, as markets for several generics are expected to open over the next four to five years, unlocking value for domestic drugmakers.

“With its own manufacturing facilities, the company (Apothecon Group) has built a resilient and self-reliant business model…This investment adds to Everstone Capital’s history of building and scaling healthcare and pharmaceutical businesses globally," Atul Kapur, co-founder and chief investment officer at Everstone Group, said in a statement.

Also Read | SILA raises $100 million from PE firm Permira to fund expansion plans
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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