Everstone Capital logs out partially from IT services firm Acqueon1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 01:15 PM IST
The PE fund has sold majority of its shareholding in the company to Long Ridge Equity Partners, a US-based private equity investor
Homegrown private equity major Everstone Capital has partially exited its over eight-year-old investment in Acqueon Technologies, formerly known as Servion Global Solutions Ltd, in a secondary transaction.