Everstone’s healthy returns may be luring retail investors to Burger King’s IPO

Retail investors have shown a strong liking for the Burger King India IPO (AP)
2 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2020, 09:29 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • The IPO, priced at 60 per share at the upper end of the price band, values the company at 1,839.9 crore
  • Retail investors led the subscription, with the portion of share sale reserved for term witnessing a subscription of 37.83 times

Mumbai: Private equity firm Everstone Capital and its co-investors, which own the quick service restaurant chain Burger King India have generated double digit returns from their investment in the company, Mint analysis shows.

Since setting up the company seven years ago, Everstone along with co-investors have pumped in almost 668.5 crore into the company, data from the company’s red herring prospectus shows.

The IPO, priced at 60 per share at the upper end of the price band, values the company at 1,839.9 crore. The IPO is priced at 59-60 apiece.

At the IPO valuation, the investors have seen their investment in Burger King India grow at an internal rate of return of 28% in rupee terms, Mint analysis shows.

Typically, private equity investors look to achieve an internal rate of return of between 20-30% in rupee terms.

Everstone and its co-investors are selling 60 million shares through the ongoing IPO, which will fetch them 360 crore. The IPO closes on 4 December.

Retail investors have shown a strong liking for the Burger King India IPO, probably in hopes that the company will deliver similar returns for them as it has for Everstone.

On Thursday, the second day of the public offering, the share sale was subscribed 9.38 times.

Retail investors led the subscription, with the portion of share sale reserved for term witnessing a subscription of 37.83 times, while the portions reserved for institutional investors and high networth investors were subscribed 2.7 and 3.61 times respectively.

Burger King India is the national master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India, with exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants in India. Their master franchisee arrangement provides them with the ability to use Burger King’s globally recognised brand name to grow its business in India, while leveraging the technical, marketing and operational expertise associated with the global Burger King brand.

Despite making losses at bottomline level, analysts find its valuation to be attractive on expectations of its growth prospects. “Benefiting from reduced competition from unorganised smaller local restaurants due to Covid related disruptions and expansion of food delivery businesses, the company is well positioned to expand its footprint in India. At 60, the stock is available at 2.9 times FY20 enterprise value/sales," said ICICI Direct.

