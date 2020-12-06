Everstone to acquire controlling stake in specialty ingredients maker Calibre

MUMBAI : Private equity firm Everstone Capital has signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Calibre, a specialty ingredients manufacturer focused on the pharmaceutical, nutritional and personal care segments, the investor said in a statement on Sunday.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1984 by Ranjit Bhavnani, Calibre is a specialty ingredients maker dealing in Iodine Derivatives, Persulfates and Perchlorates. Calibre’s customers span across US, Europe, Asia and exports contribute approximately two-third to its revenue.

“Calibre is a high quality and a globally established player with significant untapped potential. Combining the founding family’s entrepreneurial skills and strong governance with Everstone’s operational expertise and experience, we expect Calibre to excel, innovate and scale," said Sameer Sain, co-founder and CEO, Everstone Group, said,

Calibre is headquartered in Mumbai and has manufacturing facilities at Sarigam, Gujarat, with globally recognized certifications and registrations such as FDA, REACH, FSSAI and ISO.

“This is a game changer moment for us at Calibre and it marks the transformation of the company from a family owned to a professional one where we will continue to participate actively," said Ranjit Bhavnani, founder, chairman and managing director of Calibre.

Everstone’s portfolio companies include one of the largest nutraceutical ingredients business OmniActive, complex generic and specialty pharmaceutical products manufacturer Slayback Pharma, domestic pharma distribution platform Ascent Health amongst others. Last year, Everstone announced its successful exit from Rubicon Research (Rubicon) generating returns of 4.5x.

