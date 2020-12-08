Everstone to sell its customer experience platform Everise to Brookfield

Mumbai: Private equity firm Everstone Group on Tuesday said that it has reached an agreement to sell Everise—an Everstone-controlled entity founded in partnership with Sudhir Agarwal-led Sunrise BPO (Sunrise)—to Brookfield Business Partners and its institutional partners.

Sudhir Agarwal, founder and chief executive of Everise, will continue in his role.

Everise is a Singapore-headquartered, customer experience solutions and technology company. Everise first acquired C3, a US based BPO company, from Stone Point Capital in December 2016. Through subsequent acquisitions, Everise evolved from a pure-play call centre business into an end-to-end vendor of customer experience management and digital services. Today, it has established market share in the healthcare, emerging tech and smart home segments, and has a growing base of marquee customers, primarily in the US.

Everstone’s other investments in this space includes significant stakes in Servion, an India-based customer experience (CX) solutions provider, Omega Healthcare, the largest offshore healthcare revenue cycle management business servicing the US healthcare industry, and Infostretch, a pure-play digital engineering services firm headquartered in the US.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via