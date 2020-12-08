Everstone to sell its customer experience platform Everise to Brookfield

Everise is a Singapore-headquartered, customer experience solutions and technology company. Everise first acquired C3, a US based BPO company, from Stone Point Capital in December 2016. Through subsequent acquisitions, Everise evolved from a pure-play call centre business into an end-to-end vendor of customer experience management and digital services. Today, it has established market share in the healthcare, emerging tech and smart home segments, and has a growing base of marquee customers, primarily in the US.